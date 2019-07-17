Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Great South Bay Music Festival

Slightly Stoopid headlines Friday, Lotus on Saturday and America on Sunday at Long Island’s biggest music festival, which has four stages of bands this year.

WHEN | WHERE Friday through Sunday, July 19-21, Shorefront Park, Patchogue

INFO $45; 888-512-7469, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com

Stephen Marley

The Grammy winner carries on the reggae tradition of his legendary father, Bob Marley.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $87-$117; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Florida Georgia Line

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. It’ll be. Baby, just let it be.

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $80.25-$140; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Times Like These

The pop-punk pride of Suffolk County will celebrate their third anniversary as a band with pals I Ignite.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Pop 2000 Tour

It’s not “Liquid Dreams.” O-Town really is back, along with Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and host Lance Bass.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com