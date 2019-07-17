Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Great South Bay Music Festival
Slightly Stoopid headlines Friday, Lotus on Saturday and America on Sunday at Long Island’s biggest music festival, which has four stages of bands this year.
WHEN | WHERE Friday through Sunday, July 19-21, Shorefront Park, Patchogue
INFO $45; 888-512-7469, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com
Stephen Marley
The Grammy winner carries on the reggae tradition of his legendary father, Bob Marley.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach
INFO $87-$117; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Florida Georgia Line
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. It’ll be. Baby, just let it be.
WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $80.25-$140; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Times Like These
The pop-punk pride of Suffolk County will celebrate their third anniversary as a band with pals I Ignite.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Pop 2000 Tour
It’s not “Liquid Dreams.” O-Town really is back, along with Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and host Lance Bass.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $39.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
