Florida Georgia Line brings drive-in concert film to Bay Shore

Country music is coming to the big screen in Bay Shore when Florida Georgia Line presents a drive-in concert film at the Movie Lot Drive-In outside the Westfield South Shore Mall on June 12 at 8:45 p.m.

This never before seen concert, sponsored by Encore Drive-In Nights, was specially recorded by the band for this one-night-only worldwide screening in support of its new album, "Life Rolls On." Nelly and Chase Rice will appear as special guests.

Pre-sale early bird passes ($68 plus fees) are currently on sale, but ticket prices will increase ($79-$89 plus fees) by Friday. The price is per carload (up to six people) and the show is for all ages.

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. for a prompt 8:45 p.m. start time. General admission parking is based on a first-come-first-served basis. The sound will be broadcast through each vehicle’s FM radio. To limit car battery usage, it’s suggested to bring a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.

For safety purposes, all COVID protocols will be in effect. Movie Lot Drive-In will be enforcing contactless ticketing upon arrival. All tickets must be pre-purchased as no tickets will be sold onsite. Guests must wear a mask and remain socially distant while speaking with staff members or exiting their vehicle to use the restroom.

The Movie Lot Drive-In is located in the parking lot of the Westfield South Shore Mall at 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore (behind Dick’s Sporting Goods).

To purchase tickets for the show as well as a special event t-shirt, visit: floridageorgialine.com. For more information on the venue, go to: movielotdrivein.com.

