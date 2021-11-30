Foo Fighters and Goo Goo Dolls announce summer concerts

Get ready for a dose of the Foos and the Goos this summer!

The Foo Fighters are ready to step up to home plate as the newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play Citi Field on July 17. Meanwhile Goo Goo Dolls are set to headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 20. A supporting act for the Foos will be announced in the near future while Blue October is opening for the Goos.

As a hint they were headed to Queens, hours before the concert announcement and at the start of Hanukkah, the Foos tweeted, "Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music...as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY. Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the @RamonesOfficial Blitzkreig [sic] Bop #HanukkahSessions #Hanukkah"

The post included a video of Foo Fighters lead singer-guitarist Dave Grohl playing drums and singing a cover of the Ramones classic, "Blitzkrieg Bop" with Foos producer Greg Kurstin on guitar. The duo changed the Ramones chant, "Hey! Ho! Let’s Go!" to "Hey! Oy! Let’s Goy!"

The Goo Goo Dolls have also been in the holiday spirit, recently releasing their first Christmas album, "It’s Christmas All Over" featuring the original number, "One Last Song About Christmas."

Tickets for the Foo Fighters show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets now through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.

Goo Goo Dolls tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check the website for various presale opportunities.