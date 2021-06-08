MSG to resume concerts, starting with Foo Fighters at 100% capacity this month

Madison Square Garden is ready to rock. The Manhattan arena will restart its concert calendar on June 20 with the Foo Fighters taking center stage. This show will be the venue’s first 100% capacity concert in over 460 days. However, fans attending must show proof of full vaccination.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," said lead singer/guitarist Dave Grohl. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long…night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

This marks the fifth time the Foos are headlining the Garden. The band’s last stint was a two night sell-out in July of 2018. The June 20th show kicks off the band’s "25th-26th Anniversary" tour in support of its new album, "Medicine at Midnight" and making up for missing its 25th anniversary from 2020.

Tickets ($50-$119) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-866-858-0008. Check Ticketmaster for several pre-sale opportunities.