Don’t put away your suntan lotion and beach balls just yet — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater has started announcing its 2018 summer concert lineup.
Foo Fighters will perform at the waterside venue on July 14 followed by back-to-back dates at Madison Square Garden July 16 and 17. These shows will be the band’s first area appearance in three years.
The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, “Concrete and Gold,” which made its debut at the top of the Billboard charts.
Tickets ($99) for all three dates go on sale to the public Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com) or Live Nation (livenation.com). Capital One cardholders will be treated to a special presale starting Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and ending Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.
