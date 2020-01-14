Foreigner, Kansas coming to Jones Beach this summer
The singing clown Puddles Pity Party performed Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" Monday, and on Aug. 23, Long Islander can hear Foreigner do it themselves at Wantagh's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
The group has announced its three-band "Juke Box Heroes" 2020 tour, with Kansas ("Carry on Wayward Son," "Dust in the Wind") and featuring Europe ("The Final Countdown").
In a statement attributed to the band, Kansas said of Foreigner, "It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we'll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
