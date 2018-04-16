Forest Hills Stadium sets improvements and concert schedule
David Byrne and The National are among the headliners at the Queens venue, which is planning to operate year-round.
Forest Hills Stadium will announce plans Monday to become a year-round venue and, for the first time in its 95-year history, the installation of bathrooms with plumbing when the Queens stadium starts its season in June.
The improvements — including a new automat system that will allow concertgoers to purchase hot food from vending machines the way workers did in the Art Deco era — are expected to be unveiled by the stadium Monday along with a concert schedule that includes David Byrne and two nights from The National.
“We’ve been working on this since we started here,” said Mike Luba, partner in Madison House Presents, the concert promoter at the stadium since 2013. “Real bathrooms — it’s part of the quality of the experience.”
Luba said that Forest Hills Stadium has reached a crossroads with its renovations this year. “We knew the place was magic,” he said. “Initially, we just wanted to be good stewards for what it is. We just wanted it to be safe and sound good. But thanks to the unwavering focus of a lot of people, it’s good now.”
With the once-crumbling infrastructure of the venue now replaced and reinforced, Luba said it was time to move to the next step. After Forest Hills Stadium wraps up its concert season this year, promoters plan to transform it into “Winter Wonderland,” which will include a skating rink inside the stadium surrounded by Christmas-tree and other holiday vendors. “We want to keep the place up and running year-round,” Luba said. “The ice skating rink will be for the community.”
This year’s other objective is to get more people to discover what has been built in Forest Hills. “It’s so easy to get to for Long Islanders,” said Luba, a native of Albertson. “Our real priority is having something great for Queens and Long Island.”
The Forest Hills Stadium schedule (so far)
JUNE 8 Belle & Sebastian
JUNE 9 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
JUNE 13 Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
JUNE 15 Alt-J
JUNE 17 Roger Daltrey performs The Who’s “Tommy”
JUNE 22 Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly
JULY 24 Arctic Monkeys
JULY 28 Boy George & Culture Club
AUG. 17 Cake & Ben Folds
SEPT. 8 Jamiroquai
SEPT. 12 Van Morrison & Willie Nelson
SEPT. 15 David Byrne
SEPT. 22 Portugal. The Man
SEPT. 29-30 The National
