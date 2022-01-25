TODAY'S PAPER
Frankie Avalon to perform at Suffolk Theater in February

Frankie Avalon's hits include the No. 1 singles

Frankie Avalon's hits include the No. 1 singles "Venus" and "Why." Credit: AP/Eric Risberg

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Pop star Frankie Avalon, who kicked up some sand in a series of '60s "Beach Party" movies with Annette Funicello, is about to make waves in Riverhead.

The former teen idol will appear in concert at the Suffolk Theater on Feb. 26 and perform some of his biggest hits including the chart toppers "Venus" and "Why," both from 1959.

Avalon, 81, also had a successful screen career appearing in such movies as "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"; "Beach Party" and "Beach Blanket Bingo" with Funicello; and "Grease," in which he played Teen Angel and crooned "Beauty School Dropout."

In 1987, he and Funicello reunited on screen for "Back to the Beach, " in which they played adult versions of their "Beach Party" characters who were married and had a grown daughter played by Hauppauge-raised actress Lori Loughlin

Tickets for Avalon's show are $65-$89 and can be purchased at suffolktheater.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

