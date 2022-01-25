Pop star Frankie Avalon, who kicked up some sand in a series of '60s "Beach Party" movies with Annette Funicello, is about to make waves in Riverhead.

The former teen idol will appear in concert at the Suffolk Theater on Feb. 26 and perform some of his biggest hits including the chart toppers "Venus" and "Why," both from 1959.

Avalon, 81, also had a successful screen career appearing in such movies as "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"; "Beach Party" and "Beach Blanket Bingo" with Funicello; and "Grease," in which he played Teen Angel and crooned "Beauty School Dropout."

In 1987, he and Funicello reunited on screen for "Back to the Beach, " in which they played adult versions of their "Beach Party" characters who were married and had a grown daughter played by Hauppauge-raised actress Lori Loughlin

Tickets for Avalon's show are $65-$89 and can be purchased at suffolktheater.com.