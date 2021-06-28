TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Frankie Valli to reopen the Paramount on August 12

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will

 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will perform at The Paramount in Huntington on Aug. 12. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
A Jersey boy is coming to Huntington. The Paramount is bumping up its opening night with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on August 12. Originally Limp Bizkit’s August 15 show was supposed to be the venue’s curtain riser and before that Long Island comic Jim Breuer’s August 20 gig was going to take the spotlight.

Valli, 87, is currently supporting his new single, "How High the Moon." But rest assured he will deliver his catalog of hits like "Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You," "Rag Doll," "Big Girls Don’t Cry" and "Sherry."

Other new shows added to the roster include Jon Anderson of Yes (August 27); Anberlin (Sept. 18); the Gipsy Kings (Oct. 18); Testament (Oct. 26); Norm Macdonald (Nov. 9) and Howard Jones (Feb. 18).

All tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com except Anberlin and Testament go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Check the website for presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

