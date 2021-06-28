Frankie Valli to reopen the Paramount on August 12

A Jersey boy is coming to Huntington. The Paramount is bumping up its opening night with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on August 12. Originally Limp Bizkit’s August 15 show was supposed to be the venue’s curtain riser and before that Long Island comic Jim Breuer’s August 20 gig was going to take the spotlight.

Valli, 87, is currently supporting his new single, "How High the Moon." But rest assured he will deliver his catalog of hits like "Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You," "Rag Doll," "Big Girls Don’t Cry" and "Sherry."

Other new shows added to the roster include Jon Anderson of Yes (August 27); Anberlin (Sept. 18); the Gipsy Kings (Oct. 18); Testament (Oct. 26); Norm Macdonald (Nov. 9) and Howard Jones (Feb. 18).

All tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com except Anberlin and Testament go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Check the website for presale opportunities.