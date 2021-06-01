Free summer concerts returning to Eisenhower Park

Summer is coming into full swing at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow as the free Saturday Night Concert Series, sponsored by Jovia, begins later this month.

"Nassau’s robust vaccination program has been key to reopening our county and we are all looking forward to going back to the activities we enjoy," says Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

All shows held at the theater (Field 6) will begin at 8 p.m. Up first will be the Bob Marley tribute band Roots Foundation on June 26, followed by Any Way You Want It, the Journey tribute, on July 3. Also scheduled are Grateful Dead tribute Half Step (July 10); Allmost Brothers, a tribute band devoted to the Allman Brothers (July 17); Sir Paul, which plays Beatles/Paul McCartney songs (July 24); the Tom Petty/Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nicks tribute Petty Rumours (July 31); the Janis Joplin Experience (Aug. 7); Led Zeppelin tribute act Misty Mountain (Aug. 14); Strange Magic, the Electric Light Orchestra tribute band (Aug. 21); and Rolling Stones tribute Streetfighter (Aug. 28).

Also planned is a set of concerts Wednesdays at noon at Field 1 starting on July 14 with Bobby Doo Wop. Other afternoon shows include Johnny Avino (July 21), Vinny Pizzo (July 28), Tangerine (Aug. 11), Tommy Sullivan (Aug. 18) and Fran & Frank (Aug. 25).

COVID-19 restrictions are based on New York State protocols at the time of each show, which will be enforced accordingly. While all concerts are free, advanced tickets are required. To reserve, visit nassaucountyny.gov/parks.