Summer on Long Island means outdoor concerts at no cost. You can leave your wallet home and pack a picnic because outdoor live music is happening throughout Nassau and Suffolk for free.

Here’s a breakdown of the best shows to see:

NASSAU COUNTY

JOHN J. BURNS TOWN PARK (Massapequa Park)

JULY 10 — Watch Rock This Town Orchestra pay tribute to the music of Massapequa’s own Brian Setzer from the Stray Cats.

JULY 24 — See Michael DelGuidice & Big Shot channel Billy Joel with members of the Piano Man’s actual band.

AUG. 3 — Catch disco fever with the New York Bee Gees who will keep the crowd “Stayin’ Alive.”

AUG. 6 — Can’t afford to see the Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium? Enjoy Streetfighter pay tribute to the rock and roll legends.

INFO Shows start at 8 p.m., 516-797-7900

-----

JONES BEACH BANDSHELL (Boardwalk, Field 4 in Wantagh)

JULY 5 — Here comes the Boss — Badlands spotlights Bruce Springsteen.

JULY 6 — Miss Sammy Hagar in Van Halen? See Van Hagar play the band's hits from 1986 to 1996.

JULY 20 — Desert Highway taps into the Eagles’ catalog.

JULY 26 — Get the Led out with Misty Mountain’s Led Zeppelin tribute.

JULY 27 — Aerosmith might not be coming to Long Island this summer, but Last Child fits the bill.

AUG. 3 — Appetite for Destruction will transform into Guns N’ Roses before you can say “Paradise City.”

AUG. 16 — Prior to The Who playing Jones Beach Theater see Who’s Next pay tribute to the Brits.

AUG. 30 — Fleetwood Macked tackles everything from "Rumours" to "Tango in the Night."

INFO Shows start at 8 p.m., 516-785-1600, jonesbeachbandshell.com

-----

MORGAN PARK (Glen Cove)

JULY 4 — Billy Joel’s original band, the Lords of 52nd Street, deliver an Independence Day set on the North Shore.

JULY 7 — Strawberry Fields features the music of the Fab Four — only the best of the Beatles.

JULY 21 — The hits of the Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and more are delivered by Dr. K’s Motown Revue.

JULY 28 — Chill out with Caribbean reggae performed by Therapi.

AUG. 18 — Watch Tom Cavanagh become Johnny Cash in this country fried tribute.

INFO Shows start at 7:30 p.m., 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org

-----

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

JULY 11 — Material Girl featuring Amber Ferrari delivers some girl power with her tribute to Madonna, Lady Gaga and other female singers at Forest City Park in Wantagh.

JULY 30 — Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is heralded by a tribute from The Atlantic Years at Echo Park in West Hempstead.

INFO Shows start at 8 p.m., 516-292-9000

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TANNER PARK (Copiague)

JULY 12 — Almost Queen rides the wave of popularity of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

JULY 17 — Bruno Mars’ style and swagger gets replicated by Uptown Funk.

JULY 19 — Meat Loaf presents BAT with the Neverland Express featuring Caleb Johnson tackling hits from “Bat Out of Hell.”

JULY 23 — Witness British pop star Peter Noone front Herman’s Hermits.

JULY 26 — The Rocket Man Show showcases the music of Sir Elton John.

AUG. 7 — Calling all Parrotheads! Gary Roland and The Landsharks Band will get your “Fins” up in this Jimmy Buffett/Beach Boys tribute.

AUG. 11 — Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with Grateful Dead cover band Half Step and Santana tribute Milagro.

INFO Shows start at 7:30 p.m., 631-893-2100

-----

NESCONSET GAZEBO (Smithtown Blvd. across from Nesconset Plaza)

JULY 16 — What do you get when you blend two of the '80s biggest bands? Bon Journey — playing hits from both Bon Jovi and Journey.

AUG. 6 — Pink Floyd is no longer touring but Us & Floyd can scratch that itch.

AUG. 13 — Seven Turns revives the spirit of the Allman Brothers.

INFO Shows start at 6:30 p.m., 631-724-2543

-----

GOSMAN’S DOCK (Montauk)

JULY 14 — HooDoo Loungers blend the funk, R&B and Zydeco vibes of New Orleans.

JULY 21 & AUG. 18 — Carrie and the Cats thrives on funky rhythms and sax solos (think John Mayer Trio and Amy Winehouse).

AUG. 4 — Summer is not summer without a set from East End favorite Nancy Atlas, who brings her Nancy Atlas Project to the dock.

AUG. 25 — Zebra lead singer Randy Jackson goes acoustic for this solo performance of classic rock faves.

INFO Shows start at 6 p.m., 631-668-5330, gosmans.com