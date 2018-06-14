Best free concerts on Long Island this summer
Save the date for these shows in parks and village greens.
Free outdoor concerts — they’re a staple that’s synonymous with summer on Long Island. Be entertained under the stars on a blanket or in a beach chair at one of these local parks featuring a varied roster of musicians:
JOHN J. BURNS TOWN PARK (Massapequa)
Shows start at 8 p.m.
INFO 516-797-7900, oysterbaytown.com
JULY 14 - Go south deep into the roots of the Allman Brothers Band with tribute Peacheaters.
JULY 17 - LI’s own Nine Days (“Absolutely (Story of a Girl)”) celebrates more than 20 years together.
JULY 28 - Get in The Fast Lane with this Eagles tribute.
AUG. 4 - What do you get when you mix Bon Jovi with Journey? Answer: dual tribute band BonJourney.
AUG. 11 - Billy Joel’s original backing band, The Lords of 52nd Street, play the songs of the Piano Man.
TANNER PARK (Amityville)
Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com
JUNE 27 - The crowd will think they’re “Dreaming” when they see Genessa & the Selena Experience.
JUNE 29 – We may have lost guitarist Walter Becker last year but FM: A Steely Dan Tribute keeps “Reeling in the Years.”
JULY 6 - Calling all country fans, Ultimate Aldean pays tribute to Georgia boy Jason Aldean.
JULY 11 - Southern rock double bill of Poco and the Atlanta Rhythm Section is a summer sizzler.
JULY 13 – Bruce Springsteen’s drummer will have the crowd help build the set list with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.
JULY 18 – Strawberry Fields channels the Fab Four in this Beatles tribute.
JULY 20 – The Official Blues Brothers Revue will deliver R&B from “Sweet Home Chicago.”
JULY 25 – Uptown Funk brings to life the magic of Bruno Mars’ music.
AUG. 10 – “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)” with Def Leppard tribute Rock of Ages and Van Halen tribute Completely Unchained.
EISENHOWER PARK (East Meadow)
Shows start at 8 p.m.
INFO 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov/parks
JULY 3 – Movin’ Out tackles the Billy Joel songbook.
JULY 13 – Disco Unlimited brings on the boogie nights.
JULY 14 – U2 tribute Elevation dubs as the boys from Dublin.
JULY 27 – Tramps Like Us sing like Springsteen.
AUG. 4 – Desert Highway pays tribute to the vets via the Eagles’ music (special start time 6:45 p.m.)
MORGAN PARK (Glen Cove)
Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
INFO 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org
JULY 22 -- Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters unite for a homecoming concert.
JULY 29 – Oh What a Night! brings back the Jersey Boys aka Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
AUG. 5 – Real Diamond will sparkle as they pay tribute to Neil Diamond.
AUG. 12 – Night Fever turns the clock back to the ’70s as they sing the hits of the Bee Gees.
AUG. 26 – ZBTB can only be the acronym for Zac Brown Tribute Band.
ECHO PARK (West Hempstead)
Shows start at 8 p.m.
INFO 516-292-9000, toh.li
JULY 12 – Wonderous Stories will blend the music of Yes, Pink Floyd, the Doors, the Who and the Beatles.
AUG. 23 – You’d think they were the brothers but they are the Doobie Others playing Doobie Brothers’ classics.
TOTALLY ’80s
Known as the decade of awesome, the ’80s spawned a plethora of pop sensations to pay tribute to this summer.
Throw on some acid wash jeans and see Slippery When Wet take on Bon Jovi at the East Village Greenin Levittown on July 20. Or get in your DeLorean to be ready for ’80s Explosion at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, also on July 20. Join Decadia for an ’80s night at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa July 24, while White Wedding does the same at Averill Boulevard Park in Elmont July 27. Back in Time keeps the “Heart of Rock & Roll” beating with their Huey Lewis & the News tribute at Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park in Farmingdale July 31.
Meanwhile, the Brat Pack makes a live ’80s mix tape at Shell Creek Park in Island Park on Aug. 2. Amber Ferrari will transform into Madonna in her Material Girl tribute at Speno Park in East Meadow on Aug. 3. Witness PsuedoSsudio call on Phil Collins for this tribute at the East Village Green in Levittown Aug. 8, while Jesse’s Girl taps into the decade of decadence on the same night at Tanner Park in Amityville.
