Free concerts will be happening in Freeport on Thursday nights, starting this week from 7 to 8:30 p.m., compliments of the Long Island Arts Council.

“Just show up and bring a chair,” says LIAC executive director Larry Dresner of the music series on the village's Nautical Mile. “This is a chance to relax, enjoy the outdoors and become more aware of the Long Island Arts Council. We sponsor programs and services throughout the year to support the arts in Freeport and the surrounding communities ranging from concerts to painting classes to poetry writing.”

The shows, which LIAC has sponsored for 19 years, are held at the Esplanade, a gazebo-like structure on the canal side of the Nautical Mile (halfway down on the left) in a paved park between the road and the water. The area can hold approximately 35 people socially distanced. Attendees must bring their own chairs or blankets.

“We will monitor the spacing,” says Dresner. “Families can sit with each other, but for those who don’t know each other [they] must be six feet apart and we are requiring that they wear masks.”

The Banjo Rascals will kick off the series this Thursday, July 23, with its banjo-themed singalong Dixieland jazz.

“Our shows are created on the fly,” says banjo player/vocalist Jim Rheel of Massapequa. “We bring about 1,000 songs to each job and use those songs as needed."

While the artist for July 30 is yet to be announced, Turnpike Joe and the Traffic Jam are set to rock out on Aug. 6.

"We write our own arrangements into the cover songs from artists such as Buddy Holly, Steve Miller, Johnny Cash, Queen, Simon & Garfunkel and the Ramones,” says bassist Joanne “J-Bird” Phillips of Long Beach. “The show will be snappy, happy and upbeat with some songs the audience can sing along to.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sparkle on Stage delivers Broadway selections by children who live in Freeport, Baldwin, Bellmore and other surrounding communities on Aug. 13. Singer-songwriter Robert Bruey of Southold will blend his fingerpicking guitar playing and earthy, soulful voice on Aug. 20.

On Aug. 27, the East End Trio is set to perform acoustic folk.

“We love playing outdoors,” says guitarist-vocalist Mike Munzer of Miller Place. “With the type of material we play, we don’t need or want to play loudly so it can be a much more intimate experience. It’s always about the vibe and the audience connection for us.”

The bands for Sept. 3 and 10 will be released later. For more information, call 516-223-2522 or go to liacfreeport.org.