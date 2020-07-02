Virtual 'Freestyle USA' brings concert experience home

After celebrating America’s freedom on the 4th, Long Islanders can groove to “Freestyle USA” on July 6 at 9 p.m. This one-night-only pay-per-view event, shot from an undisclosed location in Suffolk County, encompasses a two-hour freestyle concert featuring Cynthia, Sweet Sensation, Lisette Melendez, Soave, C-Bank, Sammy Zone and special guest George LaMond.

The virtual performance was created in place of the July 11 Freestyle Feast at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you can’t come to freestyle, we will bring freestyle to you,” says creator and co-producer Brian Rosenberg, who put the show together with Fever Entertainment. “This is coming from a real performance setting, not someone’s living room. You get all the bells and whistles - professional lights, smoke and sound - exactly what you are used to seeing except you are on the other side of the computer, not in the building.”

Freestyle is the club music that grew popular in the ‘90s during the Downtown Julie Brown era of MTV.

“Many call it Latin hip-hop,” says singer Betty “Dee” Lebron of Sweet Sensation. “Freestyle is a mash-up of disco, hip-hop, R&B and salsa.”

Sweet Sensation will deliver a set chock full of hits like “Sincerely Yours,” “Never Let You Go” “Love Child” and their signature song, “Hooked on You.”

“All our shows got canceled because of the pandemic, but our fans wanted to see us because they are so dedicated,” says Lebron. “This concert allows us to stay a part of their lives during this crisis. We felt it’s important to keep the morale and enthusiasm going. Our goal is to take them away from being at home even for a small period of time.”

LaMond, who is known as “The King of Freestyle,” will pull out all the stops from “Look into My Eyes” to “Without You” to his Journey remake of “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” to his debut single, “Bad of the Heart.”

“I’m a very passionate vocalist,” says LaMond, who is celebrating 30 years as a recording artist. “Freestyle is all about enjoying yourself and letting go in the moment.”

Delivering in concert is what moves the needle for LaMond.

“People have been asking for this for awhile so it’s long overdue. We want to bring people back to simpler times,” he says. “Nothing replaces the energy of a live show but this is as good as it can get.”

For Lebron, it’s all about maintaining the bond with the freestyle fans.

“They have been there for us over 30 years, which is humbling,” she says. “We will do whatever it takes to stay connected and make sure they have access to us.”

Tickets can be purchased for $19.95 at eventbrite.com. Once purchased, the viewer will receive an email with a link to click on and a one-time access code to enter.