Gabriel the Marine's 'Songs for the Endtime' review: Indie rock with a twist

Gabriel the Marine has always had a sound all its own.

The Lattingtown band balances indie-rock guitar with Dylan Ebrahimian's soaring violin runs and then tops it with the swooping vocals of Michael Desmond, who can easily move from a Thom Yorke-ian falsetto to a Billy Corgan-ish roar. They make the most of this combination on "Songs for the Endtime" (Sun Pedal), which sets them up as one of Long Island's most promising bands.

From the clever "In Tension," which bounces between intense, pretty violin bursts and echoing guitar, to the gorgeous, straightforward rock ballad "Fix It," Gabriel the Marine is brimming with great ideas, backed with the chops to make them happen.

Gabriel the Marine plays Amityville Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. Tickets are $10 through TicketWeb.

THE GRADE B+