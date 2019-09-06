TODAY'S PAPER
What to expect from the 'Game of Thrones' concert at Jones Beach

The

The "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience comes to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sept. 14. Photo Credit: Ralph Larmann

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Winter is coming early — to the beach. The “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience makes a tour stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, Sept. 14 featuring scenes from the medieval HBO show projected on a big screen as a live 65-piece orchestra and choir performs the score.

“This is definitely not like a regular classical orchestral performance,” says Ramin Djawadi, the series' award-winning composer who'll lead the troupe for the Jones Beach show. “The idea was to make it an immersive experience therefore the audience is a bit more involved. If they see a certain scene or their favorite character on the screen, it’s OK for them to cheer. Some people come dressed up to the show in costume. It’s a festive gathering of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.”

“GOT” RETROSPECTIVE

The show’s goal is to take the audience on a journey through all eight seasons of the show.

“We sort of go in chronological order starting with season one and hitting all the big beats and character arcs throughout the show in a short amount of time,” says Djawadi. “For the hard-core fans, it’s a great throwback to all the seasons. If you haven’t seen the show, this concert is the perfect crash course.”

Fans will enjoy montages of action sequences as well as full scenes such as “The Red Wedding” and special performance of “Jenny of Oldstones,” which serves as the lead up to the Battle of Winterfell.

“We even have fun moments like using pyrotechnics in the show,” says Djawadi. “It adds a rock-n-roll feel and creates a special mood.”

CONNECTING WITH THE CROWD

Breaking the traditional role of the conductor, Djawadi will introduce the musicians and share stories about working on the show with the crowd.

“It’s incredible to feel so connected to the audience,” says Djawadi. “You can see their reactions right there and people get emotional. That makes it very special.”

Gil Rappold, owner of Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, is looking forward to the performance.

“Live music will add power and emotion to the visuals,” he says. “It’s one thing to hear it on your TV, but when you are there surrounded by that orchestra, it drives home the score.”

Rappold also feels being in an amphitheater setting will make a difference.

“Most of ‘Game of Thrones’ takes place outside,” he notes. “At Jones Beach, you’ll get the breeze off the water and the scent of the outdoors, it all adds to the experience.”

“GAME OF THRONES” LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE

WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh

INFO 516-221-1000, livenation.com

TICKETS $18.75-$174.50

