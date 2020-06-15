Garth Brooks concert film coming to Adventureland

Garth Brooks is set to perform on Long Island this summer … via a movie screen. Adventureland in Farmingdale, which has converted its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the only location on Long Island to show Brooks’ new one-night-only concert, which will play at more than 300 outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada on June 27.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school and perfect for the time we are in.”

The concert film, produced by Encore Live, will feature a 90-minute live performance from Brooks backed by his band playing all his hits.

“We are doing a lot of entertainment for children with our drive-in movies. This one is for the adults,” says Steve Gentile, co-owner and president of Adventureland. “We are trying to satisfy both kids and their parents as well. I think it will make for a great night out.”

The question is, will it draw? The Adventureland team has no doubt.

“Country music is the most fought over talent in the concert business. All the big venues here do everything they can to book country acts,” says Brian Rosenberg, who is a co-producer with Universal Special Events representing Adventureland. “This is simply a different version of that.”

The event will hold 160 cars which will be spread six feet apart for social-distancing purposes with an elevated 40 x 30 screen offering a clear viewpoint. The sound comes from dialing into a radio station on your car stereo. Adventureland will provide concessions and bathrooms with monitored lines and bathroom attendants cleaning in between visits.

“People can sit right outside their car [in a lawn chair] as long as they are socially distant and we will be enforcing that,” says Gentile. “If they are within their car area they do not have to wear a mask, but beyond that we will be asking them to put their masks on.”

Earlier this month Adventureland announced a drive-in concert with Disco Unlimited, however, the June 13 event was canceled because the band was receiving criticism on social media for the $200 per car ticket price. Tickets for the Brooks event are $100 per carload.

“We can do the Garth Brooks event at this price because we don’t have to provide stage, sound, lights and talent,” says Rosenberg. “I hope to bring more movies with Encore Live and live music that’s affordable yet still entertaining.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. The general admission event will take place rain or shine and begins at dusk (8:30 p.m.) with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.