Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood postpone Facebook concert
The Facebook show will not go on for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
The couple's Facebook concert planned for Tuesday night has been pushed back to a later date "out of an abundance of caution" after someone on their teams was potentially exposed to the coronavirus
"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. — Team Garth & TeamTY," read a statement on Brooks' Instagram account and his Facebook page.
Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, performed in a Facebook Live concert on March 23, that drew more than 5.2 million viewers. They also performed together at the Grand Ole Opry without an audience in May for a streaming event. On June 27, Brooks played a concert shown at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.
