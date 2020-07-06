The Facebook show will not go on for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The couple's Facebook concert planned for Tuesday night has been pushed back to a later date "out of an abundance of caution" after someone on their teams was potentially exposed to the coronavirus

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. — Team Garth & TeamTY," read a statement on Brooks' Instagram account and his Facebook page.

Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, performed in a Facebook Live concert on March 23, that drew more than 5.2 million viewers. They also performed together at the Grand Ole Opry without an audience in May for a streaming event. On June 27, Brooks played a concert shown at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

