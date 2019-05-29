TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Gary U.S. Bonds, Howard Jones and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Gary U.S. Bonds performs at The 6th Annual

Gary U.S. Bonds performs at The 6th Annual Little Kids Rock Benefit at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2014 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Little Kids Rock/Mike Coppola

By Glenn Gamboa
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Stanton Anderson Band

The Dix Hills-based rockers formed in 1972, but they’re still “Bound For Glory.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $29; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Maybe Later

The Bellmore indie rockers will celebrate the release of their new “Turning Points” EP.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Fabolous

The “Can’t Deny It” rapper will headline the show, which features Major Lazer DJ Walshy Fire, DJ Envy and host 50 Cent.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $25-$100; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Gary U.S. Bonds

Celebrate the “Quarter to Three” legend’s 80th birthday with his party guests and family from Wheatley Heights.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Howard Jones

“Things Can Only Get Better” when the ‘80s synth wizard teams with Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence, BT’s new group.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 7, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$74.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

