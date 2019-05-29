Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Stanton Anderson Band

The Dix Hills-based rockers formed in 1972, but they’re still “Bound For Glory.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $29; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Maybe Later

The Bellmore indie rockers will celebrate the release of their new “Turning Points” EP.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Fabolous

The “Can’t Deny It” rapper will headline the show, which features Major Lazer DJ Walshy Fire, DJ Envy and host 50 Cent.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $25-$100; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Gary U.S. Bonds

Celebrate the “Quarter to Three” legend’s 80th birthday with his party guests and family from Wheatley Heights.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Howard Jones

“Things Can Only Get Better” when the ‘80s synth wizard teams with Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence, BT’s new group.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 7, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$74.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

