Guitar hero Steve Vai is coming home — and he’s bringing an entire generation of axemen with him. Vai, who grew up in Carle Place, presents Generation Axe, a relay race of five guitarists who each performs a mini set concluding with a massive jam at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 4.

“This is a fantasy that I’ve had for a long time,” says Vai, 58. “The idea of having one backing band with five guitar players passing the baton is a seamless show. These were the top guys on my list.”

Here’s who will be on the bill slingin’ their six-strings:

TOSIN ABASI

Instrumental progressive metal is his comfort zone. As the founder of the band Animals as Leaders, Abasi, 35, has an approach on the guitar that Vai says is “unlike any of his contemporaries and represents a new, emerging style.”

ZAKK WYLDE

Whether he’s playing beside Ozzy Osbourne or fronting his own band Black Label Society, Wylde goes full bore on stage. “Zakk is a beast. Everything he does has commitment to it,” Vai says. “He is a brutal shredder who can also play beautifully and melodically. When Zakk plays, he goes into a trance and his stamina is staggering.”

NUNO BETTENCOURT

Being the lead guitarist of Extreme, Bettencourt brought the funk out. Now, he steps into the solo spotlight. At age 52, his career is just beginning to bloom. “As a player, Nuno is like a machine gun but also brings a melodic edge to his music,” Vai says. “His control on the instrument is lovely. He has great stage presence and communication with the audience. Plus, Nuno can sing really well.”

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

Blending neoclassical music with heavy metal is how Malmsteen, 55, puts his stamp on the guitar community. With 20 studio albums under his belt, the former Alcatrazz guitarist has been spreading his virtuosity for more than 35 years.

“Yngwie is the most competent guitar player that I’ve ever met. He has a fierce confidence and massive showmanship,” Vai says. “His music is very focused in one direction — neoclassical. He was the first one to blow that up — it's his juice.”

STEVE VAI

In addition to being the mastermind mind of the Generation Axe concept, Vai also serves as the centerpiece player. Although he’s known for his years supporting Frank Zappa and David Lee Roth, plus his tenure in Alcatrazz and Whitesnake, it’s Vai’s solo work that brought him to guitar prominence.

“I’m the quirkiest of the bunch and I see that as a strength,” Vai says. “I don’t think people plant me in one particular genre. I have little elements of everything.”

Performing in front of his Long Island relatives and high school friends in the crowd gives him an extra jolt on stage.

“It’s always a hoot. I see people that I don’t get to see very often,” Vai says. “When I was a little boy, I used to put my headphones on, listen to music and imagine I was on that stage playing for my friends in my town. Now that vision has manifested.”