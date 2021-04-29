Genesis to play UBS Arena at Belmont Park in December

Genesis is making a long awaited comeback. The progressive pop rock band will bring "The Last Domino?" tour to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Dec. 10 marking its first show on Long Island in 40 years. The tour will also stop at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5.

Vocalist Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford haven’t performed together since they closed out their "Turn It On Again" tour in 2007. The trio will be accompanied by bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20 year-old son Nic filling in for him on drums after he suffered some medical issues.

Genesis announced its reunion tour in the spring of 2020 just before the pandemic hit unveiling European dates for last fall. Those shows have now been rescheduled and will kick off Sept. 15 in Dublin and run through Oct. 13 in London. The North American tour begins Nov. 15 in Chicago and concludes Dec. 15 in Boston.

UBS arena, which is said to hold 18,853 seats for concerts, will host 150 events per year and serve as the home of the New York Islanders. The venue is part of a $1.1 billion development project at Belmont Park that will include a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43-acres adjacent to the racetrack.

Tickets for the Genesis concerts go on sale May 7 at noon on ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale will be held on May 5 starting at 10 a.m., however fans must register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through Sunday at noon, via genesis-music.com. For more information on the new venue, visit: ubsarena.com.

