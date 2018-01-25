TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

LI venues celebrate George Harrison’s 75th birthday

Beatles guitarist and singer George Harrison on Dec.

Beatles guitarist and singer George Harrison on Dec. 3, 1963. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Get ready to party like it’s 1969. Two Long Island venues are gearing up to celebrate the 75th birthday of “the Quiet Beatle” George Harrison.

The music of Harrison, who died in 2001, will be performed in the concert “All Those Years Ago” at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. The show, featuring an 11-piece band, will highlight songs that Harrison both wrote and produced during his time with The Beatles as well as his solo hits. Tickets are $20-$35 (call 631-207-1313 or go to patchoguetheatre.org).

On Feb. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m., Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor puts the spotlight on Harrison for its fifth annual Beatles weekend. A six-member band will be playing both classics of the Fab Four and songs from Harrison’s 1971 solo album debut, “All Things Must Pass,” including “My Sweet Lord” and “What Is Life?” To reserve tickets ($25), call 631-725-9500 or go to baystreet.org.

For the record, Harrison’s birthday isn’t until Feb. 25, but let’s not be a mean Mr. Mustard about it.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

The Grammys will return to New York City When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Luann de Lesseps at opening night of De Lesseps formally charged with felony, more
Uniondale's Busta Rhymes and Peter Dinklage in Doritos' LI's Busta Rhymes, more in Super Bowl ads so far
Emmy Rossum attends the "A Futile And Stupid Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
Grammys attendees, such as Halsey, above, are expected Reports: Celebs to wear roses at Grammys for Time's Up
Kia and Melissa McCarthy certainly had a shrewd Best, most memorable Super Bowl commercials ever