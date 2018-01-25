Get ready to party like it’s 1969. Two Long Island venues are gearing up to celebrate the 75th birthday of “the Quiet Beatle” George Harrison.

The music of Harrison, who died in 2001, will be performed in the concert “All Those Years Ago” at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. The show, featuring an 11-piece band, will highlight songs that Harrison both wrote and produced during his time with The Beatles as well as his solo hits. Tickets are $20-$35 (call 631-207-1313 or go to patchoguetheatre.org).

On Feb. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m., Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor puts the spotlight on Harrison for its fifth annual Beatles weekend. A six-member band will be playing both classics of the Fab Four and songs from Harrison’s 1971 solo album debut, “All Things Must Pass,” including “My Sweet Lord” and “What Is Life?” To reserve tickets ($25), call 631-725-9500 or go to baystreet.org.

For the record, Harrison’s birthday isn’t until Feb. 25, but let’s not be a mean Mr. Mustard about it.