Steve Earle, Gin Blossoms to headline new LI music fest

The daylong event, set for May 11 at Southaven Park in Brookhaven, will also feature The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon, singer-songwriter Jesse Malin and Long Island acts, including Miles to Dayton and Cassandra House.

Steve Earle performs at his January residency at City Winery in 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Laura Roberts

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
The Gin Blossoms and Steve Earle & The Dukes will headline the inaugural May Day Music and Food Festival, a benefit for Long Island Cares and union organizing efforts sponsored by the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees.

“We’re very excited about partnering with the Suffolk AME on this major event that calls attention to the important work of our labor organizations on Long Island,” Paule Pachter, Long Island Cares CEO, said in a statement. “Music is a significant part of our organization and our history, and our organized labor unions have been consistent supporters of Long Island Cares and helping our neighbors in need.”

The Gin Blossoms are currently in the middle of their “New Miserable Experience Live” tour, playing their breakthrough album, which included the hits “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You,” in its entirety. Steve Earle & The Dukes are set to release a new album in tribute to Guy Clark at the end of March.

Suffolk AME president Daniel Levler said the union will not only donate a portion of the proceeds to Long Island Cares but also subsidize part of the cost to lower ticket prices and allow children under 12 free admission. Tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through maydaymusicfestival.com.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

