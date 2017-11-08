Sunflower Bean is ready to bloom.

The trio, formed in Glen Head when guitarist-vocalist Nick Kivlen and drummer Jacob Faber were students at North Shore High School, has signed a deal with Mom + Pop Records and are in the middle of a U.K. tour, opening for Wolf Alice and supporting its new single “I Was a Fool.”

The new song sounds a bit like Belle and Sebastian crossed with Fleetwood Mac, as singer-bassist Julia Cumming and Kivlen trade dreamy vocals. At the end, Cumming seems to outright channel Stevie Nicks circa “Dreams” with her ad libs.

“I Was a Fool” is the first new music from the band in two years and the start of its next chapter, set to open on Sleigh Bells’ American tour early next year.

“It was a special moment between the three of us, Julia and I both improvised the lyrics,” Kivlen says in a statement. “I think this song is a good example of how we’ve grown as a band, while still staying true to the band that first played together back in high school.”

Sunflower Bean plays Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn, on Nov. 30. Tickets are $16-$20 through Ticketfly, 877-435-9849, ticketfly.com.