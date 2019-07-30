Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell to headline Global Citizen Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, H.E.R. and Carole King will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Sept. 28.

Tickets are free for the show, which aims to raise awareness for the fight to end extreme poverty by 2030, but to get them fans have to volunteer some time toward the cause.

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, will host the show, which will air live on MSNBC and iHeartMedia radio stations. Matt Bomer, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek and Joy Reid are among the co-hosts. French Montana, Ben Platt and Jon Batiste & Stay Human are also set to perform.

“Like Live Aid in 1985, we believe this concert will be a milestone,” Queen guitarist Brian May said in a statement. “It will generate practical solutions to address the world’s glaring anomalies. Global Citizen is an organization which has already moved mountains. We hope this concert will be the beginning of a new era in which all creatures on Earth will eventually benefit.”

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen’s CEO, said in a statement that the policies they can set this year will determine whether the group will reach its anti-poverty goals. “We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty,” Evans said.

