Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.

Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna.

The London lineup will include Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

In the United States, Global Citizen wants the Biden administration to increase COVID-19 vaccine access by sharing at least 350 million doses with the poorest countries by the end of September.

"It’s our job to cry out when promises aren’t fulfilled," Rodgers said. "We want to encourage our leaders to ensure there are good times ahead for everyone."

Global Citizen Live will take place on six continents. Along with Los Angeles and London, performances and segments will happen in New York City, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform from different locations.