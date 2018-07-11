TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Good Charlotte to headline concert for newspaper shooting victims

Twins Benji, left, and Joel Madden of the

Twins Benji, left, and Joel Madden of the band Good Charlotte will perform a benefit concert in Annapolis on July 28. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said Wednesday the event, dubbed "Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for The Capital Gazette and Free Press," will take place July 28 and will include performances, as well as guest speakers from the journalism community.

Proceeds will benefit a fund established for the victims and survivors, as well as journalism scholarships.

Police say gunman Jarrod Ramos, who had a grudge against the newspaper, blasted his way into the Annapolis newsroom on June 28, killing John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Gerald Fischman. Ramos remains jailed on five counts of first-degree murder.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington Primetime Emmy nominations to be announced Thursday
Gina Kirschenheiter, who hails from Rockville Centre and LI native joins 'Real Housewives of Orange County'
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
NatGeo Wild's "Sharkfest" is a two-week shark-centric Nat Geo Wild's annual 'SharkFest' gets underway
Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox looks to aquire 21st Century Fox ups bid for Sky
Michael Kenneth Williams at the 2016 Television Critics Cast announced for Netflix's 'Central Park Five'