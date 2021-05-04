TODAY'S PAPER
Billie Eilish, J Balvin, A$AP Rocky to play NY's Gov Ball festival

By The Associated Press
Billie Eilish is returning to New York City as one of the headliners of the Governors Ball Music Festival this fall.

Founders Entertainment announced Tuesday that Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will perform on Sept. 24-26 in Queens at the Citi Field complex, the stadium's exterior area (none of the performances will take place within the stadium).

Organizers said they are "working in close consultation with the City of New York (and) the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event." Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m.

Governors Ball is celebrating its 10th anniversary and others set to perform include Jamie xx, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Burna Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Bleachers, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Carly Rae Jepsen, 24kGoldn, Aminé, Big Thief, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Pink Sweat$, EarthGang, Tate McRae, Future Islands and Dominic Fike.

A number of musicians plan to hit the road this summer and fall as live music makes its return following the pandemic. Acts who have announced live concerts include Carlos Santana, Genesis, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Alejandro Sanz, Thomas Rhett, Pepe Aguilar, Rufus Wainwright and José González. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are some of the performers who have announced tours for 2022.

