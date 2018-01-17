TODAY'S PAPER
Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith will perform at Grammys

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and Lady Gaga have also been announced as performers.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Matt Sayles

By Glenn Gamboa
Seven-time nominee Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Sam Smith have signed on to perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

Also, Miley Cyrus will join Elton John to perform one of his hits during the show, days before he and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin receive The Recording Academy President’s Merit Award at a star-studded tribute “Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and Childish Gambino previously have been announced as performers, along with best new artist nominees Alessia Cara, Khalid and SZA. Northport’s Patti LuPone is set to perform a special salute to Broadway, to celebrate the Grammys return to New York for the first time in 15 years.

Jay-Z leads all artists with eight nominations, including nods in all three top categories for songs from his uplifting “4:44” album, where he will challenge Mars and his “24K Magic” album.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

