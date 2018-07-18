TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Grammy Awards to air on CBS from Los Angeles on Feb. 10

Nominations for the 84 categories will be announced on Dec. 5. 

Bruno Mars during a taping of his

 Bruno Mars during a taping of his first prime-time television special, "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo."   Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles and air on CBS on Feb. 10, 2019.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the show will take place at the Staples Center.

Nominations for the 84 categories will be announced on Dec. 5. Songs and albums eligible must be released between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30.

The academy recently announced that its four major awards — album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist — would now include eight nominees instead of five.

At this year's show, held in New York City, Bruno Mars won album, song and record of the year, while Alessia Cara was named best new artist.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"Full House" fans take photos outside the Victorian San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence
Bruce Springsteen, seen here on Nov. 10, Netflix will stream 'Springsteen on Broadway' finale
Laura Gomez plays Blanca in Netflix's "Orange Is 'Orange Is the New Black': The end seems to be drawing closer
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Andre Holland stars in Hulu's "Castle Rock." 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'Dark Shadows,' more shows set in Maine
Kristin Chenoweth stars in the second season of 'Trial & Error': Chenoweth makes season 2 a summer pleasure 