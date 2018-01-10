Get ready for some “Finesse” at this year’s Grammys, as nominees Bruno Mars and Cardi B have signed on to perform at the Jan. 28 ceremony at Madison Square Garden, as have “Despacito” stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Best new artist nominees SZA, Alessia Cara and Khalid are also set to perform, alongside previously announced nominees Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Little Big Town and Northport’s Patti LuPone, who will appear in a special Broadway tribute to celebrate the Grammys’ return to New York for the first time in 15 years.

Floral Park-born composer John Williams will receive this year’s Trustees Award, along with concert powerhouse Bill Graham and record exec Seymour Stein.

The Recording Academy also plans to honor Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan, the Meters, Queen, and Tina Turner with Lifetime Achievement awards.

“This year’s special merit awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history,” Neil Portnow, The Recording Academy’s president/CEO. “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”