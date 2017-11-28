Hip-hop dominated this year’s Grammy nominations, with Jay-Z landing eight nods, including in all three top categories for songs from his uplifting “4:44” album.

He will face off against rappers Kendrick Lamar, who received seven nominations Tuesday morning, and Childish Gambino for both record and album of the year. Bruno Mars’ throwback R&B album “24K Magic” landed six nominations and will challenge Jay in the top three categories.

Julia Michaels, whose song “Issues” landed a song of the year nod, was also nominated for best new artist, against rapper Lil Uzi Vert and singers Alessia Cara, Khalid and SZA.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be handed out at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, the first time in 15 years that the ceremony will be held in New York instead of Los Angeles.

Jerry Seinfeld’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld” album, which includes tales of life in Massapequa, is up for best comedy album, while Billy Joel is one of the artists on “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” which is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.

The hip-hop love from the Recording Academy mirrors the genre’s surge in popularity, with hip-hop and R&B topping rock as the most listened-to genre for the first time in America this year, according to Nielsen Music’s midyear report.

For record of the year, Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” will go against Lamar’s “Humble,” Mars’ “24K Magic,” Gambino’s “Redbone” and the Latin crossover juggernaut “Despacito” from Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. “Despacito” is also up for song of the year, up against Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Michaels’ “Issues,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and Logic and Alessia Cara’s “1-800-273-8255.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For album of the year, Jay-Z’s “4:44” will take on Lamar’s “DAMN,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love,” Mars’ “24K Magic” and Lorde’s “Melodrama.”