Lady Gaga, Pink, Patti LuPone performing at Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga, seen here during the Super Bowl

Lady Gaga, seen here during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2017, will perform at this year's Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town and five-time nominee Childish Gambino are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

To celebrate the ceremony’s return to New York for the first time in 15 years, Northport native Patti LuPone will perform “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” as part of a Broadway tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt, up for best musical theater album, will perform a classic from “West Side Story.”

Gambino, up for album of the year for “Awaken, My Love!” and record of the year for “Redbone,” will be making his Grammy ceremony debut. Gaga is set to perform a song from her nominated “Joanne” album, while Little Big Town will perform something from “The Breaker,” up for best country album. Pink, nominated for best pop solo performance for “What About Us,” will also take the stage.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

