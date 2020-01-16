TODAY'S PAPER
Public Enemy, Elton John get records inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D of Public

Flavor Flav, left, and Chuck D of Public Enemy perform at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Credit: Invision / AP / John Davisson

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Twenty-six musical recordings have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The 47th class includes such albums as Roosevelt hip-hop icons Public Enemy's influential "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" (1988), Devo's quirky "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!" (1978) and Peter Frampton's megahit "Frampton Comes Alive!" (1976), plus debut albums by the King Cole Trio and blues singer-songwriter Taj Mahal, and a 1970 collection of Scott Joplin ragtime tunes.

Among the singles are Elton John's "Tiny Dancer"; Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight"; Nancy Sinatra's feminist anthem "These Boots Are Made for Walkin' "; Dick Dale and the Del-Tones' 1962 "Miserlou," used in Quentin Tarantino's film "Pulp Fiction" (1994); The Police's "Every Breath You Take"; Blind Alfred Reed's 1930 blues "How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live," and Bo Diddley's R&B hit "I'm a Man."

