EntertainmentMusic

Elton John, Public Enemy get records inducted in Grammy Hall of Fame

Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" is among the recordings

Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" is among the recordings being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Twenty-six musical recordings have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

The 47th class includes such albums as Public Enemy's influential "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" (1988), Devo's quirky "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!" (1978) and Peter Frampton's megahit "Frampton Comes Alive!" (1976), plus debut albums by the King Cole Trio and blues singer-songwriter Taj Mahal, and a 1970 collection of Scott Joplin ragtime tunes.

Among the singles are Elton John's "Tiny Dancer"; Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight"; Nancy Sinatra's feminist anthem "These Boots Are Made for Walkin' "; Dick Dale and the Del-Tones' 1962 "Miserlou," used in Quentin Tarantino's film "Pulp Fiction" (1994); The Police's "Every Breath You Take"; Blind Alfred Reed's 1930 blues "How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live," and Bo Diddley's R&B hit "I'm a Man."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

