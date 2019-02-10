Valley Stream’s Shaggy didn’t just get to host the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, the pre-telecast show Sunday afternoon. He won an award, too.

“This is a great honor,” Shaggy said, after receiving the best reggae album Grammy for his collaboration with Sting, “44/876.” “They always say about Grammys that it’s nice to be nominated. I can tell you right now it’s better to win.”

Shaggy also thanked Sting, saying, “He made this project feel like the greatest project I’ve ever been involved with. It was so easy and full of love and joy.”

Also during the pre-telecast ceremony, Lynbrook native Jeffrey Biegel won the best classical compendium Grammy as part of the London Symphony Orchestra on Kenneth Fuchs’ “Piano Concerto, ‘Spiritualist,’ ” beating out Floral Park native John Williams in the category.

"I am so happy for my dear friend, Kenneth Fuchs, whose music is significant in the continuum of classical contemporary music in the 21st century,” Biegel told Newsday after hearing of the project’s win. “He and his music so richly deserve the recognition for his place among the pantheon of composers. As for myself, having one of the concertos I raised money for to come into existence become part of a Grammy winning recording helps validate the importance of commissioning new music for piano and orchestra."