EntertainmentMusic

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will be among performers

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will be among performers at the Grammy Awards ceremony on April 3 in Las Vegas. Credit: Invision / AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second year.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

