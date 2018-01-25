Celebrities will continue to power through awards show season with purpose, donning white roses at the Grammys ceremony this weekend, according to multiple reports.

After the Golden Globes blackout, members of the music industry have revealed they plan to come together at Sunday’s Madison Square Garden ceremony to show solidarity for the #TimesUp movement by clipping the small white flower to their tuxedos and gowns.

“Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward,” a letter sent to those attending reads.

According to Billboard, you can expect to see Halsey, Rapsody, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Tom Morello and others wearing the flower. The choice of a white rose is symbolic of “hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

The demonstration was reportedly planned by two execs at labels Roc Nation and Interscope Records, Meg Harkins and Karen Rait. The two lead a group of 15 unidentified women who call themselves the Voices in Entertainment.

The topic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry is expected to continue to dominate red carpet discussions and acceptance speeches during Sunday’s ceremony.

“We have not had the tsunami that politics and Hollywood has had, but we are still women,” Harkins told The Associated Press. “I wouldn’t want to see men and women wearing white roses and I would like men and women to be able to have meaningful Grammy Award speeches when those speeches happen.”

Set to be hosted by “Carpool Karaoke” host James Corden, the ceremony will air at 7:30 p.m. Other celebrities expected to attend include performers Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, P!nk, Little Big Town and presenters Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Roc Nation did not immediately respond to request for comment.