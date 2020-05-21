The Great South Bay Music Festival will hold its 14th annual event … in 2021. The Long Island summer staple, originally scheduled for July 16-19 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue, will be moved to next summer, July 15-18, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something that has affected the whole world,” says founder/promoter Jim Faith. “The entire touring industry has been upended, impacting everyone from the solo guitarist at Treme [in Islip] to Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.”

This year's four-day festival was set to feature Circa Survive, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, moe., St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Tedeschi Trucks Band and more. The 2020 lineup is currently being rebooked for 2021.

“We are looking at nearly every act coming back next year and have verbal commitments from almost everybody. The Tedeschi Trucks Band is already slated for July 18,” says Faith. “I believe 2021 will be a great year for live music. These artists are going to be out there playing hard.”

Originally Faith was planning on moving the festival to September 17-20, but he now says that wasn’t worth the risk.

“We thought it might be safe by September. It seemed reasonable, but as we got closer we thought it’s too dangerous. I don’t want to be responsible for people getting sick,” he says. “The virus could disappear and come back in August then we’d be done.”

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, certain alterations will be implemented into the festival’s framework.

“There will be a lot of changes in terms of restrooms and spray sanitizing. It may come back next year that everybody has to wear a mask,” says Faith. “Everyday things are changing. We are going to find out a lot in the coming months ahead.”

Ticket holders can hang on to their tickets as they will be honored next year. However, those seeking a refund will be accommodated.

“Hopefully a lot of the people will hold onto their tickets. However, we understand if people can’t right now because they are having a hard time,” says Faith. “We will do our best to make everyone happy. But, we are not going anywhere.”

For more information, visit: greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com or call 631-331-0808.