It’s never too early to start planning for summer. The 14th annual Great South Bay Music Festival, coming July 16-19 to Shorefront Park in Patchogue, is announcing its Day Two and Day Three lineups, which go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will headline July 17, with Pepper and Rebelution opening. Meanwhile moe. takes top billing on July 18 supported by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, The Weight Band and guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.

“Each day is different,” said show producer and festival founder Jim Faith. “Thursday is more pop punk and skews a bit younger. Friday is a ska/reggae rock night, which has a beachy feel. Saturday is pretty much a jam band day. Sunday has more soulful rock.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its “Wheels of Soul” tour, featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon, to the festivities on July 19, which went on sale back in December. July 16 will begin with Circa Survive and the two other marquee acts are scheduled to be announced later this spring.

“This festival encompasses multiple genres — Americana, roots rock, reggae, zydeco, jazz, prog rock, folk, jam bands, pop punk, blues and rock,” said Faith. “We don’t have shows with lights, lasers and dancers. It’s all about wandering around catching different types of music.”

The festival has expanded its footprint by now accommodating 8,000 people, which is up from its prior capacity of 6,500. The Blue Point Brews Stage will be the biggest it has ever been and in addition to the traditional Clamshell Bandshell and Jambalaya Stage, a fourth stage will be curated by presenting sponsor Blue Point Brewery.

“The Clocktower Sessions Stage will be next to the Jambalaya Stage where singer-songwriters can play during the change over,” said Faith. “It will be an extension of Blue Point’s Clocktower Sessions Concert Series and will livestream a few hours a day.”

Along with seeing big bands, the festival welcomes attendees to discover some new emerging local acts such as alternative indie solo artist Aubrey Haddard and electric soul funk band Aquarii.

“Long Island has an amazing wealth of talent,” said Faith. “We want to push them as much as we can.”

Tickets range from general admission ($42.50-$49.50) to VIP ($85), to Ultra VIP ($165-$185). Two-day ($92, GA only) or four-day ($188-$722) passes can be purchased at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com. Ticket prices are scheduled to go up in May and again at the door entrance during the festival.