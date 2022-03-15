Great South Bay Music Festival returns July 7-10

After a three-year wait and multiple cancellations due to the pandemic, the Great South Bay Music Festival will return to Shorefront Park in Patchogue from July 7 to 10 with more than 55 bands — including half from Long Island — set to perform across three stages.

"I think people are excited about getting back, and we are excited, too," says festival founder-promoter Jim Faith. "It’s been such a long time."

Each day of the festival will have its own musical vibe.

"What we've learned over the years is that we are better off separating the days into themes," Faith says. "It’s a balance. We try to curate it so that it all fits nicely."

July 7, which runs from 3 to 10 p.m., will have Bayside opening and an indie punk emo feel with Grouplove and Manchester Orchestra co-headlining the Main Stage. Other bands include Whatever We Are, The Montauk Project, Scared20 and Dudley Music.

July 8 has a reggae rock theme with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Badfish, Oogee Wawa and Aqua Cherry from 3 to 11 p.m.

July 9 is jam band day with acts like Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, moe., The Weight Band, Galactic, Aqueous and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer on the Main Stage. Meanwhile Aubrey Haddard, Circus Mind and more will be at the Clamshell Bandshell plus a series of acts including Wonderous Stories on the Jambalaya Stage. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the music goes until 11 p.m.

July 10 (2-10 p.m.) brings a mix of Americana, roots rock and soul music as Tedeschi Trucks Band plays a full two-hour set preceded by Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Quarter Horse, Robinson Treacher and a host of other acts will also perform.

As always, there will be a full food court serving everything from brick oven pizza to sushi to barbecue. Blue Point Brewing Company, which is the title sponsor, will have a beer tent pouring six craft brews for those 21 and older.

General admission tickets ($49.99-$55.99) are on sale along with two- and four-day passes. However, those planning to attend should purchase tickets now as prices go up by April 1. To buy tickets or for more information, visit greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.