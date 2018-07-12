See photos from the Great South Bay Music Festival, now in its 12th year, at Patchogue’s Shorefront Park.

This year's headliners include Long Island’s reunited Envy on the Coast, Sublime With Rome, Umphrey’s McGee, Little Feat and Dickey Betts. Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, will close out the festival Sunday with a set that will include a tribute to the late Gregg Allman.

The festival runs Thursday, July 12, through Sunday, July 15.

Fans listen as the band Envy on the Coast performs during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

The band Envy on the Coast performs during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

Fans gather around the Clamshell Bandshell stage during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

A fan wears a straw hat and sunglasses during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

The band Whatever We Are performs during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

The band Bohemians performs during the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, N.Y. on July 12, 2018.

