Great South Bay Music Festival 2019 photos

By Newsday Staff
The Great South Bay Music Festival, celebrating its lucky 13th anniversary this year, continues its run as Long Island’s largest music event. The four-day extravaganza is taking place Shorefront Park in Patchogue from July 18-21, featuring many styles of rock and pop music.

The lineup this year includes Taking Back Sunday as they return home to headline GSB fest's opening night Thursday; plus Sublime; Sweetwater as part of a tribute to Woodstock's 50th anniversary; and many local acts including Whatever We Are, King Neptune, Dudley Music, Pete Mancini and more.

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday. Iero was the guitarist of My Chemical Romance.

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Fans of Frank Iero and Future Violents dance
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Fans of Frank Iero and Future Violents dance at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Frank Iero and Future Violents perform at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Michelle LaFiura age 26, Huntington performs with hula
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Michelle LaFiura, 26, of Huntington, performs with hula hoops at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Fans of Frank Iero and Future Violents look
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Fans of Frank Iero and Future Violents look on at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue Thursday.

The band Whatever We Are, Gabrielle Ross, Chris
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Local band Whatever We Are performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Attendees watch the band Whatever We Are perform
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Attendees watch the band Whatever We Are perform at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

The band Whatever We Are, Gabrielle Ross, Chris
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The band Whatever We Are performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Gabrielle Ross of The band Whatever We Are,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Gabrielle Ross of the band Whatever We Are performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

The band Whatever We Are, Gabrielle Ross, Chris
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The band Whatever We Are takes the stage at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

The band Whatever We Are performs at the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The band Whatever We Are performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

Gabrielle Ross of The band Whatever We Are,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Gabrielle Ross of Whatever We Are, performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

The band Whatever We Are, Gabrielle Ross, Chris
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The band Whatever We Are performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Thursday.

