TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 48° Good Afternoon
Clear 48° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Green Day releases greatest hits album spanning 30 years, includes new song 'Back in the USA'

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong says the album is "sort of like a book of short stories."

Mike Dirnt, left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre

Mike Dirnt, left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool, of Green Day, arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Green Day is putting out a massive greatest hits album, but they aren't saying "Good Riddance" anytime soon.

The Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released "Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band" on Friday, an album that spans some 30 years for the threesome.

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong says the album is "sort of like a book of short stories."

The 22-track collection includes such hits as "When I Come Around," ''Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," ''American Idiot," ''21 Guns," ''Boulevard of Broken Dreams," ''She" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

The album includes a brand new song called "Back in the USA." They also added a reworked version of "Ordinary World," which includes country singer Miranda Lambert.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Gigi Hadid says she will not be walking Gigi Hadid drops out of Victoria's Secret fashion show
Trace Lysette, an actress on 'Transparent' co-star alleges impropriety by Tambor
Set pieces like puzzle letters and the famous Celebrating 35 years of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A producer of 'Veep' filming paused for Louis-Dreyfus treatment
Jon Bernthal stars in 'The Punisher': Jon Bernthal doesn't disappoint
Comedian Hari Kondabolu explores the Indian experience in Hari Kondabolu wants to rid ‘Simpsons’ of Apu