Green Day is putting out a massive greatest hits album, but they aren't saying "Good Riddance" anytime soon.

The Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released "Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band" on Friday, an album that spans some 30 years for the threesome.

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong says the album is "sort of like a book of short stories."

The 22-track collection includes such hits as "When I Come Around," ''Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," ''American Idiot," ''21 Guns," ''Boulevard of Broken Dreams," ''She" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

The album includes a brand new song called "Back in the USA." They also added a reworked version of "Ordinary World," which includes country singer Miranda Lambert.