Entertainment

Green Day makes cool deal with the NHL

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
The NHL could be on the way to its version of "Are You Ready For Some Football?"

The league is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey." The song, "Ready, Fire, Aim" isn't custom-made for the National Hockey League and will be on Green Day's next album, though it's likely a matter of time until Green Day or another band follows what Hank Williams Jr. and later Carrie Underwood did for the NFL.

Green Day's opener will debut Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in late January, and new singles from its album will be released on "Wednesday Night Hockey."

By The Associated Press

