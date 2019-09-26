Greg T, longtime member of Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," is joining WKTU/103.5 on Oct. 9 as the other half of a morning show with Carolina Bermudez.

iHeartMedia, formerly Clear Channel, which owns both New York-based Z100 (WHTZ/100.3) and WKTU, said in a statement, "The 'Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show' will feature the latest gossip, entertainment and music news, combined with high-energy and witty back-and-forth banter between two of New York’s most entertaining on air personalities."

Greg T (for Tyndorf) hails from East Brunswick, NJ and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He joined Elvis Duran nearly in 1996 (originally billed as "Greg T The Frat Boy" , becoming one of those voices that virtually anyone with a car and a commute has heard at some point: High-volume, high-speed and high-energy.

WKTU, which is licensed to Lake Success and broadcasts from Manhattan,has gone through various call-letter and format changes over the decades. (The current one is "rhythmic adult contemporary," a mix of adult-friendly pop, disco and hip-hop.) The new "Carolina with Greg T" is a reunion of sorts, too. She was at "Elvis Duran" in the aughts, then joined WKTU in 2014 as co-host of morning show with Paul "Cubby" Bryant who left in May for WLTW/106.7, another iHeart station.

“After 23 years with the legendary Elvis Duran, I cannot think of anyone else I would rather start my new adventure with, than the incredible Carolina Bermudez,” said Greg T in a statement.

Bermudez added: “Together Again. After a summer of having the opportunity to share the studio with some of the best and brightest on-air hosts across the country, it just made sense to welcome my brother Greg T to the KTU family."

Duran had something nice to say too: “Greg T is a major part of our show’s 25-year success story and I will miss him dearly."

