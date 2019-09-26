TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Greg T leaving Z100 after 23 years to join WKTU as morning cohost

Carolina Bermudez and Greg T, cohosts of WKTU's

Carolina Bermudez and Greg T, cohosts of WKTU's new "Carolina With Greg T In The Morning" show. Photo Credit: iHeartMedia

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Greg T, longtime member of Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,"  is joining WKTU/103.5 on  Oct. 9 as the other half of a morning show with Carolina Bermudez. 

iHeartMedia, formerly Clear Channel, which owns both New York-based Z100 (WHTZ/100.3) and WKTU, said in a statement, "The 'Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show' will feature the latest gossip, entertainment and music news, combined with high-energy and witty back-and-forth banter between two of New York’s most entertaining on air personalities." 

Greg T (for Tyndorf) hails from East Brunswick, NJ and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He joined Elvis Duran nearly in 1996 (originally billed as "Greg T The Frat Boy" , becoming one of those voices that virtually anyone with a car and a commute has heard at some point: High-volume, high-speed and high-energy.

WKTU, which is  licensed to Lake Success and broadcasts from Manhattan,has gone through various call-letter and format changes over the decades. (The current one is "rhythmic adult contemporary," a mix of adult-friendly pop, disco and hip-hop.) The new "Carolina with Greg T" is a reunion of sorts, too. She was at "Elvis Duran" in the aughts, then joined WKTU in 2014 as co-host of morning show with Paul "Cubby" Bryant who left in May for WLTW/106.7, another iHeart station.

“After 23 years with the legendary Elvis Duran, I cannot think of anyone else I would rather start my new adventure with, than the incredible Carolina Bermudez,” said Greg T in a statement.

Bermudez added: “Together Again. After a summer of having the opportunity to share the studio with some of the best and brightest on-air hosts across the country, it just made sense to welcome my brother Greg T to the KTU family."

Duran had something nice to say too: “Greg T is a major part of our show’s 25-year success story and I will miss him dearly." 

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Brittany Snow visits the artist in residence: Ashley Brittany Snow talks 'Almost Family,' more
Long Islander Nicole Anthony plays the Veto Comp 'Big Brother' finale: LI contestant's fate decided
Long Islander Nicole Anthony is a finalist on Will LI's Nicole Anthony win 'Big Brother'?
Linda and Kevin O'Leary attend the American Music 'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife charged in boat crash
Billy Joel performs during a concert that also Report: Billy Joel TV series in the works
Ben Platt as Payton Hobart in season 1 'The Politician': Uneven, but entertaining  
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search