Guns N' Roses set MetLife concert

Hard-rock legend Guns N' Roses will turn MetLife Stadium into Paradise City on July 18 when the band brings its previously announced world tour to North America this summer.

General-public tickets go on sale noon Friday at LiveNation.com.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band survived tempestuous times following its mid-1980s to early 1990s heyday, including years of studio-recording limbo and a nearly decade-long touring hiatus, as well as riots at a 1992 Montreal concert after an abruptly shortened set and at a 2002 Vancouver show when volatile frontman Axl Rose was a no-show and the concert was canceled. Yet after many stumbles, Guns N’ Roses since 2016 has been one of the biggest-drawing stadium acts in the world.

Rose as well as fellow original members Slash, on lead guitar, and Duff McKagen, on bass, anchor the current incarnation. Dizzy Reed, included in the Hall of Fame lineup, is on piano, with Richard Fortus on rhythm guitar, Frank Ferrer on drums and Melissa Reese on keyboard.

No opening act was announced. Lenny Kravitz opened for Guns N' Roses at two MetLife Stadium shows in 2016.

The band's seven platinum albums include the No. 1 "Appetite For Destruction" (1987) and "Use Your Illusion II" (1991). The single "Sweet Child O' Mine" topped the charts in 1988, with other hits including "Paradise City," "Patience" and "November Rain."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.