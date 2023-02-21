Dudamel on New York: 'I keep that wild, wild animal Gustavo'

Gustavo Dudamel’s focus on hair was apparent on his first day at the New York Philharmonic as heir apparent.

The 42-year-old conductor, famous for his bushy locks, magnetic personality and an ability to boost audiences, thought back to his 2007 debut with the orchestra.

“I came here still with black hair,” Dudamel said during a news conference Monday on the stage of David Geffen Hall, “And then immediately it was a connection — it was an artistical, deep, soul connection.”

His once-dark tresses were closely cropped and salt-and-pepper speckled. Dudamel talked about his maturation as he prepares to become music director for the 2026-27 season.

“When I was 24 — 23, 24, 25 — it was crazy. I was a wild animal, not only because my hair was huge,” he said. “Right now, yes, I’m not anymore a young promise, but I’m still young. ... With the time, with experience, you change a lot, but I keep that wild, wild animal Gustavo that is always there — and only with less hair now.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dudamel, who grew up in Venezuela, is the first Latino to lead the oldest of the major American orchestras. Showing charm and humor, he spoke at Monday's news conference about how he conducted the New York Philharmonic when he was 8 or 9 — while listening to recordings.

“At home, for my family. For a good audience — for my puppets,” Dudamel said. “I rehearsed. I said, ‘This is not good.’ ”

His first trip to New York was in 1995 with Venezuela’s national student orchestra.

“We were blessed because we came for only one night,” he said. “There was a storm, a snowstorm, and we had to stay one more day.”

Dudamel became music director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in 1999. served as principal conductor of Sweden’s Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra from 2007 to 2012 and took over as music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the 2009-10 season. He announced Feb. 7 he will give up the L.A. role in 2026 when he assumes the New York podium from Jaap van Zweden, who departs after the 2023-24 season.