Hall & Oates set Jones Beach show

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Hall & Oates, will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 25, with opening acts Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

General-public tickets for the duo's 2020 North American tour, which runs from Feb. 26 to Sept. 2, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. The duo is scheduled to play a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28.

Purveyors of Philadelphia soul, Daryl Hall and John Oates amassed 14 gold or platinum albums from 1976 to 2015, as well as six gold singles including the No. 1 hits "Rich Girl," "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes" and "Maneater." Called "the best-selling musical duo of all-time" by Rolling Stone in 2013, their albums include "Abandoned Luncheonette" (1973), "War Babies" (1974), "Private Eyes" (1981) and "Big Bam Boom" (1984). Their most recent was 2008's "Live at the Troubadour."

Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, the British duo Squeeze, formed in the 1970s and have recorded hits including the album "Cool For Cats" and the single "Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)." Scottish singer-songwriter Tunstall's most recent album is "Wax" (2018).

