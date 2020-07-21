TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
88° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Hall & Oates' Jones Beach concert postponed to August 2021

Daryl Hall and John Oates' Aug. 25 concert

Daryl Hall and John Oates' Aug. 25 concert at Jones Beach has been postponed to Aug. 11, 2021. Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The last shoe has dropped as Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh has postponed its final concert of the 2020 season, Daryl Hall & John Oates with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall. The Hall & Oates gig, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 25, will now be held on Aug. 11, 2021.

The venue has now canceled 19 shows and postponed 17 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2021,” stated the band on its social media platforms.⠀

All tickets for the Aug. 25 date will be honored for the 2021 show. Those seeking refunds can go to livenation.com/refund.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Former employees of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show say Report: Employees call 'Ellen' a toxic workplace
Ed Henry, who grew up in Deer Park, Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry accused of rape
Savannah Guthrie hopes to return to "Today" sometime Savannah Guthrie undergoes eye surgery
Pictured: Isaac, left, and Joey Eisch with their 'Father Soldier Son': major achievement in documentary filmmaking
Filmmaker Robin Baker Leacock is shown along Noyac LI filmmaker's new doc offers a joyful look at aging
Hulu's documentary film "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" 'We  Are Freestyle Love Supreme': Disappointing doc about important group
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search