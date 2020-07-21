The last shoe has dropped as Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh has postponed its final concert of the 2020 season, Daryl Hall & John Oates with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall. The Hall & Oates gig, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 25, will now be held on Aug. 11, 2021.

The venue has now canceled 19 shows and postponed 17 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2021,” stated the band on its social media platforms.⠀

All tickets for the Aug. 25 date will be honored for the 2021 show. Those seeking refunds can go to livenation.com/refund.

