Hall & Oates' Jones Beach concert postponed to August 2021
The last shoe has dropped as Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh has postponed its final concert of the 2020 season, Daryl Hall & John Oates with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall. The Hall & Oates gig, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 25, will now be held on Aug. 11, 2021.
The venue has now canceled 19 shows and postponed 17 due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2021,” stated the band on its social media platforms.⠀
All tickets for the Aug. 25 date will be honored for the 2021 show. Those seeking refunds can go to livenation.com/refund.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW